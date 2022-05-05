How prisons are using COVID-19 containment measures as a guise for torture
By Jessica Evans, Assistant Professor, Sociology, Toronto Metropolitan University
Linda Mussell, Postdoctoral fellow, Political Studies, L’Université d’Ottawa/University of Ottawa
Solitary confinement is still a common feature of prisons across Canada and in its most populous province, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. It’s a practice that amounts to torture.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Thursday, May 5, 2022