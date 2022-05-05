Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Fracking review suggests UK has softened precautionary principle since leaving EU – here's why it matters

By Shashi Kant Yadav, Doctoral Researcher in Environmental Regulations, University of Surrey
Rosalind Malcolm, Professor of Law, Director of Environmental Regulatory Research Group (ERRG), University of Surrey
Share this article
The UK government recently conceded that the reasons for its 2019 ban on hydraulic fracturing “have not gone away,” and there is “no compelling evidence” to support rethinking it. Better known as fracking, this industrial process injects millions of gallons of water underground at high pressure to release fossil gas from rocky pores.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ HRT crisis: what's causing the shortages of menopause treatments?
~ Philippines election: how the Marcos clan might be heading back to power
~ How prisons are using COVID-19 containment measures as a guise for torture
~ Kaliningrad: Russia's 'unsinkable aircraft carrier' deep in Nato territory
~ If Amazon wants to be the 'Earth's best employer' it needs to listen to employees
~ Researchers should be assessed on quality not quantity: here's how
~ How COVID controls hit farmers in 7 low-income countries, most in Africa
~ Antjie Krog and the role of the poet in South Africa's public life
~ Ukraine recap: tests and threats as the temperature continues to rise
~ What's driving hunger in Gauteng, South Africa's economic power house
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter