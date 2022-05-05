Fracking review suggests UK has softened precautionary principle since leaving EU – here's why it matters
By Shashi Kant Yadav, Doctoral Researcher in Environmental Regulations, University of Surrey
Rosalind Malcolm, Professor of Law, Director of Environmental Regulatory Research Group (ERRG), University of Surrey
The UK government recently conceded that the reasons for its 2019 ban on hydraulic fracturing “have not gone away,” and there is “no compelling evidence” to support rethinking it. Better known as fracking, this industrial process injects millions of gallons of water underground at high pressure to release fossil gas from rocky pores.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Thursday, May 5, 2022