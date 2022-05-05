Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

If Amazon wants to be the 'Earth's best employer' it needs to listen to employees

By Geraint Harvey, DANCAP Private Equity Chair in Human Organization, Western University
Share this article
Amazon can become the Earth’s best employer, but this must involve democratizing the workplace, recognizing the legitimate right of employees to organize and cooperating with labour representatives.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ HRT crisis: what's causing the shortages of menopause treatments?
~ Philippines election: how the Marcos clan might be heading back to power
~ How prisons are using COVID-19 containment measures as a guise for torture
~ Fracking review suggests UK has softened precautionary principle since leaving EU – here's why it matters
~ Kaliningrad: Russia's 'unsinkable aircraft carrier' deep in Nato territory
~ Researchers should be assessed on quality not quantity: here's how
~ How COVID controls hit farmers in 7 low-income countries, most in Africa
~ Antjie Krog and the role of the poet in South Africa's public life
~ Ukraine recap: tests and threats as the temperature continues to rise
~ What's driving hunger in Gauteng, South Africa's economic power house
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter