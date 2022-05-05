Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How COVID controls hit farmers in 7 low-income countries, most in Africa

By James Hammond, Researcher, farming systems analyst, International Livestock Research Institute
Dan Milner, Economist, spatial statistics expert, International Livestock Research Institute
Mark van Wijk, Researcher, modeling and futures expert, International Livestock Research Institute
Since its emergence more than two years ago, COVID-19 has reached nearly every corner of the globe. It has infected hundreds of millions of people, and overwhelmed health systems worldwide. But its impact goes beyond its direct health consequences.

Measures to contain its spread – such as travel restrictions and lockdowns – have also had severe consequences for economies and food…The Conversation


© The Conversation -


