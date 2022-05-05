How COVID controls hit farmers in 7 low-income countries, most in Africa
By James Hammond, Researcher, farming systems analyst, International Livestock Research Institute
Dan Milner, Economist, spatial statistics expert, International Livestock Research Institute
Mark van Wijk, Researcher, modeling and futures expert, International Livestock Research Institute
Since its emergence more than two years ago, COVID-19 has reached nearly every corner of the globe. It has infected hundreds of millions of people, and overwhelmed health systems worldwide. But its impact goes beyond its direct health consequences.
Measures to contain its spread – such as travel restrictions and lockdowns – have also had severe consequences for economies and food…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Thursday, May 5, 2022