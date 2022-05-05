Tolerance.ca
Antjie Krog and the role of the poet in South Africa's public life

By Anthea Garman, Professor of Journalism and Media Studies, Rhodes University
When South African writer Antjie Krog was just 17, she wrote a poem for her school magazine which was shocking enough to upset Kroonstad High’s parents. The furore caught the attention of the Sunday newspapers, who descended on the town in the Free State province.

The 17-year-old had expressed the desire to:

build myself a land/where skin colour doesn’t count/only the inner brand/of self; where no goat face in parliament/can keep things permanently verkrampt/where I can love you,/can…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


