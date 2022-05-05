Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Giving people money with no strings attached is good for their health, dozens of studies indicate

By Sze Yan Liu, Assistant Professor of Public Health, Montclair State University
The Research Brief is a short take about interesting academic work.

The big idea


When people living in poverty in countries like Malawi, Indonesia and Ecuador receive cash payments without having to do anything in return, they have better health, according to a scientific review of a large body of research.

To reach that finding, our interdisciplinary team of public…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


