Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

You've likely heard of the brain's gray matter – here's why the white matter is important too

By Christopher Filley, Professor of Neurology and Psychiatry, University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus
Share this article
Who has not contemplated how a memory is formed, a sentence generated, a sunset appreciated, a creative act performed or a heinous crime committed?

The human brain is a three-pound organ that remains largely an enigma. But most people have heard of the brain’s gray matter, which is needed for cognitive functions such as learning, remembering and reasoning.

More specifically, gray matter refers to regions throughout the brain where nerve cells – known…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Wayne Couzens: Sarah Everard's killer is appealing his whole-life sentence – what does that mean?
~ What would it mean to codify Roe into law – and is there any chance of that happening?
~ Allowing E15 fuel year-round won't increase sales very much, but it's a symbolic victory for corn ethanol advocates
~ Giving people money with no strings attached is good for their health, dozens of studies indicate
~ New eye drops can help aging people see better – an optometrist explains how Vuity treats presbyopia
~ If Roe v. Wade is overturned, there's no guarantee that people can get abortions in liberal states, either
~ The history and meaning of Children's Day in Japan
~ A white librettist wrote an opera about Emmett Till – and some critics are calling for its cancellation
~ 'Walking through Europe's door, singing' – How Eurovision helps define Europe's boundaries (and why Ukraine will likely win)
~ Grattan on Friday: 'Gotcha' questions are ugly journalism but hazards for leaders
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter