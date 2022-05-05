Tolerance.ca
The history and meaning of Children's Day in Japan

By Martyn Smith, Lecturer in Japanese Studies, University of Sheffield
In Japan, Children’s Day – Kodomo no Hi – is held on May 5 and marks the final national holiday of the period known as Golden Week. This is a series of national holidays that allows Japanese people to take the best part of a week off to travel, visit family, and spend money.

The purpose of Children’s Day is to “honour the character of children, emphasise their welfare and give thanks to mothers”. It is most famously signified by the Koi Nobori – carp streamers – which adorn houses, shopping streets…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


