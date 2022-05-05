Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

HRT crisis: what's causing shortages of these menopause treatments?

By Liz Breen, Director of the Digital Health Enterprise Zone (DHEZ), University of Bradford, Professor in Health Service Operations, University of Bradford
Share this article
Thousands of women in the UK who use hormone replacement therapy (HRT) to manage menopause symptoms may have trouble accessing these products due to supply shortages. Oestrogel, in particular, is facing the biggest supply shortages as a result of a spike in demand. This has left many women worried about how they will access these treatments – and what impact it could have on their lives if they aren’t able to get their prescriptions…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Wayne Couzens: Sarah Everard's killer is appealing his whole-life sentence – what does that mean?
~ What would it mean to codify Roe into law – and is there any chance of that happening?
~ Allowing E15 fuel year-round won't increase sales very much, but it's a symbolic victory for corn ethanol advocates
~ Giving people money with no strings attached is good for their health, dozens of studies indicate
~ You've likely heard of the brain's gray matter – here's why the white matter is important too
~ New eye drops can help aging people see better – an optometrist explains how Vuity treats presbyopia
~ If Roe v. Wade is overturned, there's no guarantee that people can get abortions in liberal states, either
~ The history and meaning of Children's Day in Japan
~ A white librettist wrote an opera about Emmett Till – and some critics are calling for its cancellation
~ 'Walking through Europe's door, singing' – How Eurovision helps define Europe's boundaries (and why Ukraine will likely win)
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter