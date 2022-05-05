Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Cuts in international aid create severe ‘health crisis’ in north-west Syria

By Amnesty International
Dwindling international aid to north-west Syria this past year has left approximately 3.1 million people, including 2.8 million internally displaced people, facing a health crisis as hospitals and other medical facilities struggle to operate on low resources, Amnesty International said today. Medical facilities in this part of the country, which is under the control of […] The post Cuts in international aid create severe ‘health crisis’ in north-west Syria appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -


