Human Rights Observatory

Race for the Senate: could Labor and the Greens gain control?

By Adrian Beaumont, Honorary Associate, School of Mathematics and Statistics, The University of Melbourne
As well as the whole House of Representatives, 40 of the 76 Senate seats will be up for election on May 21. There are 12 senators per state and two per territory. At half-Senate elections, six senators for each state and the four territory senators are up for election. Unless there is a double dissolution, state senators have six-year terms and territory senators have three years.

The Senate is massively malapportioned, with Tasmania having the same number of senators as New South Wales, despite the latter’s population being more…The Conversation


