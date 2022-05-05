Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How can Aboriginal communities be part of the NSW renewable energy transition?

By Heidi Norman, Professor, Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences, University of Technology Sydney
Chris Briggs, Research Director, Institute for Sustainable Futures, University of Technology Sydney
The New South Wales government’s roadmap to transition from coal-based electricity to renewable energy involves the creation of five “renewable energy zones” across the state.

These “modern-day power stations” will use solar, wind, batteries and new poles and wires to generate energy…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


