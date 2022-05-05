China’s 'innovation machine': how it works, how it’s changing and why it matters
By Marina Yue Zhang, Associate Professor of Innovation and Entrepreneurship, Swinburne University of Technology
David Gann, Pro-Vice-Chancellor, Development and External Affairs, and Professor of Innovation and Entrepreneurship, Saïd Business School, University of Oxford
Mark Dodgson, Visiting Professor, Imperial College Business School, and Emeritus Professor, School of Business, The University of Queensland
China has had the world’s fastest growing economy since the 1980s. A key driver of this extraordinary growth has been the country’s pragmatic system of innovation, which balances government steering and market-oriented entrepreneurs.
Right now, this system is undergoing changes which may have profound implications for the global economic and political order.
The Chinese government is pushing for better research and development, “smart manufacturing” facilities, and a more sophisticated digital economy. At the same time, tensions between China and the west are straining…
- Wednesday, May 4, 2022