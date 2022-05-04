Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The Southwest is on fire, iconic deserts and towns are at risk and one governor is calling for a disaster declaration

By Molly Hunter, Associate Research Professor in Environment and Natural Resources, University of Arizona
Fire season is getting longer, and the result is transforming iconic desert ecosystems. The start to 2022 has been so dire, one governor called for a federal disaster declaration.The Conversation


© The Conversation


