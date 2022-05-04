65,000 years of food scraps found at Kakadu tell a story of resilience amid changing climate, sea levels and vegetation
By Anna Florin, Research fellow, University of Cambridge
Andrew Fairbairn, Professor of Archaeology, The University of Queensland
Chris Clarkson, Professor in Archaeology, The University of Queensland
The Kakadu region has gone through immense transformation throughout history. How can archaeological food scraps tell us about how the First Australians adapted?
