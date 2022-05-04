A burnt-out health workforce impacts patient care
By Karen Willis, Professor, Public Health, Victoria University, Victoria University
Jaimie-Lee Maple, Postdoctoral Research Fellow, Victoria University
Marie Bismark, Professor, The University of Melbourne
Natasha Smallwood, Assoc Professor, Monash University
Throughout the pandemic, we’ve heard much about health-care worker burnout. But what we haven’t heard much about is its effects on patients.
Even before the pandemic, health workers were grappling with long hours, high workplace demands, staff shortages, and limited resources. The culture of health-care values selfless dedication and around-the-clock availability, yet this risks both health-care workers’ health and the quality and safety of patient care. The pre-existing cracks in the system have widened during…
- Wednesday, May 4, 2022