Wet agriculture could protect peatlands and climate, but remains largely unexplored
By Rafael Ziegler, Professor, Department of Managment, HEC Montréal
Magali Simard, Étudiante à la maîtrise en Management et développement durable, HEC Montréal
Rahma Eldeeb, MSc Environmental science and sustainability candidate., Université de Montréal
Drained peatlands contribute five per cent of global carbon emissions. Paludiculture, or agriculture on wet peatlands, protects peatlands and allows farmers to maintain their livelihoods.
- Wednesday, May 4, 2022