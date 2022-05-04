Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Wet agriculture could protect peatlands and climate, but remains largely unexplored

By Rafael Ziegler, Professor, Department of Managment, HEC Montréal
Magali Simard, Étudiante à la maîtrise en Management et développement durable, HEC Montréal
Rahma Eldeeb, MSc Environmental science and sustainability candidate., Université de Montréal
Share this article
Drained peatlands contribute five per cent of global carbon emissions. Paludiculture, or agriculture on wet peatlands, protects peatlands and allows farmers to maintain their livelihoods.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Sri Lanka: protests spread as petrol prices rise by 90%
~ Why COVID-19 gaslighting by politicians is so dangerous for democracy
~ Elon Musk's proposed takeover of Twitter raises questions about its role in the digital social infrastructure
~ Former South African president predicts the end of the ruling party: history is on his side
~ Removing alien plants can save water: we measured how much
~ Most maternal deaths are preventable: how to improve outcomes in South Africa
~ What cattle conflicts say about identity in South Sudan
~ Jimmy Savile: how the Netflix documentary fails to address the role institutions play in abuse
~ Ecuador: Authorities and companies threaten the Amazon and its Indigenous Peoples
~ Sri Lanka: Drop all charges against peaceful protesters
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter