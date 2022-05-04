Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Sri Lanka: Drop all charges against peaceful protesters

By Amnesty International
Share this article
QUOTE Responding to the news that atleast 12 peaceful protesters were unlawfully arrested today by police officers for demonstrating outside the Parliament of Sri Lanka, Yamini Mishra, Amnesty International’s South Asia Regional Director, said: “These protesters have the right to demonstrate peacefully outside the Parliament of Sri Lanka and to express themselves and speak with […] The post Sri Lanka: Drop all charges against peaceful protesters appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -


More
~ Sri Lanka: protests spread as petrol prices rise by 90%
~ Why COVID-19 gaslighting by politicians is so dangerous for democracy
~ Elon Musk's proposed takeover of Twitter raises questions about its role in the digital social infrastructure
~ Wet agriculture could protect peatlands and climate, but remains largely unexplored
~ Former South African president predicts the end of the ruling party: history is on his side
~ Removing alien plants can save water: we measured how much
~ Most maternal deaths are preventable: how to improve outcomes in South Africa
~ What cattle conflicts say about identity in South Sudan
~ Jimmy Savile: how the Netflix documentary fails to address the role institutions play in abuse
~ Ecuador: Authorities and companies threaten the Amazon and its Indigenous Peoples
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter