A boom in fitness trackers isn't leading to a boom in physical activity – men, women, kids and adults in developed countries are all moving less
By Scott A. Conger, Associate Professor of Exercise Physiology, Boise State University
David Bassett, Professor and Department Head of Kinesiology, Recreation and Sport Studies, University of Tennessee
Lindsay Toth, Assistant Professor of Kinesiology, University of North Florida
Research is revealing that fitness trackers alone can be helpful facilitators toward changing a sedentary lifestyle but don’t motivate people to increase their physical activity.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, May 4, 2022