Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Local elections 2022: your complete guide to the votes happening across the UK on May 5

By Jonathan Tonge, Professor of Politics, University of Liverpool
May 5 sees a big set of elections across the UK. In England, there are contests across 146 councils. In London, every council seat is up for election across all 32 boroughs. Elsewhere where there are elections, at least one-third of the council seats are being contested, with some authorities holding all-out polls. There are also elections for council mayors in Croydon, Hackney, Lewisham, Newham and Tower Hamlets, plus one for South Yorkshire metro mayor.

Every council seat is also up for grabs in Scotland and Wales. There are 1,219 seats up for election across 32 local authorities…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
