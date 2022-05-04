Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Severe COVID is equivalent to 20 years of ageing – new study

By Adam Hampshire, Professor in Restorative Neurosciences, Imperial College London
David Menon, Professor, Head of Division of Anaesthesia, University of Cambridge
Severe COVID results in cognitive impairment similar to that sustained between 50 and 70 years of age and is the equivalent of losing ten IQ points, our latest research shows. The effects are still detectable more than six months after the acute illness, and recovery is, at best, gradual.

There is growing evidence that COVID can cause lasting cognitive and mental health problems, with recovered patients reporting symptoms including fatigue, “brain fog”, problems recalling words, sleep disturbances,…The Conversation


