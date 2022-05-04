Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The Western Balkans will need unity and cooperation across society to overcome press freedom challenges

By Metamorphosis Foundation
Share this article
Independent media in the Western Balkans face disinformation campaigns, hate speech, physical attacks, threats, low income, poor economic status, divisions, self-censorship and job insecurity.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -


More
~ What’s so special about the tearjerker song ‘Pir’ that created a national debate in Nepal?
~ The end of Roe v. Wade would likely embolden global anti-abortion activists and politicians
~ Elon Musk claims his Neuralink brain chip could 'cure' tinnitus in 5 years. But don't hold your breath
~ Politics with Michelle Grattan: Dave Sharma, Allegra Spender, and Kerryn Phelps on the contest for Wentworth
~ Libya:  Hold Stability Support Authority militia leaders to account
~ India planned to eliminate TB by 2025, but it's estimated half a million Indians are still dying from it every year
~ Could the proposed return of British Virgin Islands to temporary UK rule be a case of pot, meet kettle?
~ Philippines: Witnesses Retract Testimony Against Duterte Critic
~ Brands can be rewarded for social activism – but they also risk losing customers to apolitical rivals
~ Plenty of resilience, but little resistance in a new account of Australia's Great Depression
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter