Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Politics with Michelle Grattan: Dave Sharma, Allegra Spender, and Kerryn Phelps on the contest for Wentworth

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
Share this article
Michelle Gratten speaks with the two main candidates in Wentworth, Liberal Dave Sharma and "teal" independent Allegra Spender, as well Kerryn Phelps, the former independent member in the seat.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ What’s so special about the tearjerker song ‘Pir’ that created a national debate in Nepal?
~ The Western Balkans will need unity and cooperation across society to overcome press freedom challenges
~ The end of Roe v. Wade would likely embolden global anti-abortion activists and politicians
~ Elon Musk claims his Neuralink brain chip could 'cure' tinnitus in 5 years. But don't hold your breath
~ Libya:  Hold Stability Support Authority militia leaders to account
~ India planned to eliminate TB by 2025, but it's estimated half a million Indians are still dying from it every year
~ Could the proposed return of British Virgin Islands to temporary UK rule be a case of pot, meet kettle?
~ Philippines: Witnesses Retract Testimony Against Duterte Critic
~ Brands can be rewarded for social activism – but they also risk losing customers to apolitical rivals
~ Plenty of resilience, but little resistance in a new account of Australia's Great Depression
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter