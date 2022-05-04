Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Plenty of resilience, but little resistance in a new account of Australia's Great Depression

By Marilyn Lake, Professorial Fellow in History, The University of Melbourne
Share this article
In her latest book, Australia’s Great Depression, Joan Beaumont offers a deeply conservative history animated by the neoliberal spirit of our age.

In many ways a sequel to Broken Nation: Australians in the Great War (2014), Beaumont’s continuing national saga tells the story of a “resilient nation”,…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ India planned to eliminate TB by 2025, but it's estimated half a million Indians are still dying from it every year
~ Could the proposed return of British Virgin Islands to temporary UK rule be a case of pot, meet kettle?
~ Philippines: Witnesses Retract Testimony Against Duterte Critic
~ Brands can be rewarded for social activism – but they also risk losing customers to apolitical rivals
~ Labels like 'psycho' or 'schizo' can hurt. We've workshopped alternative clinical terms
~ Kim Kardashian's Met Gala Marilyn moment shows how good she is at her job: being famous
~ The Eta Aquariid meteor shower is set to light up the skies. Here's how to get the best seat in the house
~ Abortion right guaranteed by Roe will be replaced by state power if the Supreme Court adopts the leaked Alito opinion
~ How the Liberals lost the 'moral middle class' - and now the teal independents may well cash in
~ Toughness has limits: over 1,100 species live in Antarctica – but they're at risk from human activity
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter