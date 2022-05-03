Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

What Roe v Wade Means for Human Rights

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image A crowd of people gather outside the US Supreme Court in Washington DC, May 2, 2022. © 2022 AP Photo/Anna Johnson On Monday night, POLITICO published a leaked draft US Supreme Court opinion on the Mississippi case that would overturn Roe v. Wade. Last September, in advance the court’s hearing in a case challenging the constitutionality of a Mississippi law banning abortion after 15 weeks, we joined dozens of other groups in submitting amicus briefs providing additional context for the court to consider. The lesson is clear: If an abortion ban like the one in Mississippi…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ How the Liberals lost the 'moral middle class' - and now the teal independents may well cash in
~ Toughness has limits: over 1,100 species live in Antarctica – but they're at risk from human activity
~ How conceptual artist Gillian Wearing and photographer Cindy Sherman make us confront our performances to the world
~ The Eta Aquariids meteor shower is set to light up the skies. Here's how to get the best seat in the house
~ 'This black smoke rolling through the mulga': almost 70 years on, it's time to remember the atomic tests at Emu Field
~ No, Biden can't just sell off seized Russian yachts and central bank assets to help aid Ukraine – international law and the US Constitution forbid it
~ No ‘Dignity and Pride’ in World Cup Labor Abuses
~ News that’s fit to print
~ What's at stake as Supreme Court appears intent on overturning Roe v. Wade -- 3 essential reads
~ Canada needs better CBD policies to protect consumers from unlicensed products
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter