Canada needs better CBD policies to protect consumers from unlicensed products
By Majid Eghbali Zarch, Assistant Professor, Faculty of Business Administration, Memorial University of Newfoundland
Jennifer Marlowe, Research Assistant, Faculty of Business Administration, Memorial University of Newfoundland
Sandy Brennan, Project Coordinator, Marketing and Communications, Memorial University of Newfoundland
Cannabis has become increasingly common since a Canadian Senate committee first recommended legalizing the substance in 2002. They argued that prohibiting it didn’t reduce the use of cannabis products and that legalization was a better move.
The goals of legalization were “to keep profits out of the…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, May 3rd 2022