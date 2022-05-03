Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Weaving is helping strengthen ancestral knowledge among women and children in Ingapirca, Ecuador

By Cristina Delgado Vintimilla, Assistant professor, Early Childhood, Faculty of Education, York University, Canada
Veronica Pacini-Ketchabaw, Professor of Early Childhood Education, Western University
In the remote Andean community of El Cisne in Ingapirca, Ecuador, one of the first things you’ll notice is children’s laughter. In a courtyard, women gather with their children to trace ancestral knowledge and memories — and they do this using wool.

The alpaca wool that helps them reconnect has been carefully sheared, cleaned and the combed into a soft material that will be easier to spin and work with.

While the practice of spinning and weaving has dwindled in the community, as other work takes precedence,The Conversation


