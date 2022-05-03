Centre-left parties worldwide have struggled to reinvent themselves – what kind of ALP is fighting this election?
By Rob Manwaring, Associate Professor, Politics and Public Policy, Flinders University
Charlie Lees, Professor of Government, Flinders University
Grant Duncan, Associate Professor, School of People, Environment and Planning, Massey University
Anxious not to be easy targets for their pro-business opponents, labour parties everywhere now run on a ‘thin ideological platform’. Anthony Albanese’s ALP is no exception.
