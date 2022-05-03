Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

USA: If confirmed, Supreme Court decision could endanger abortion rights around the world

By Amnesty International
In response to reports that the Supreme Court is preparing to overturn abortion rights in the United States, Agnes Callamard, Amnesty International's Secretary General, said: "While moves to decriminalize and legalize abortion in places like Argentina, Ireland, Mexico and Colombia in the last few years have been a huge win for the global community, there […]


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -


