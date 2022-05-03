Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

New forms of urban planning are emerging in Africa

By Sylvia Croese, Senior research fellow, University of the Witwatersrand
Philip Harrison, Professor School of Architecture and Planning, University of the Witwatersrand
Rapid urban growth and an increasing number of climate change related disasters, such as the recent floods in South Africa’s KwaZulu-Natal province, have put the importance of sound urban planning in Africa in the spotlight.

Urban plans are seen as the key to achieving inclusive, safe and sustainable…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


