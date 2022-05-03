Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Tigray's ancient rock-hewn churches are under threat: why it matters

By Hagos Abrha Abay, Postdoctoral researcher, University of Hamburg
Share this article
Ethiopia’s ancient civilisations are believed to date back more than 3,000 years. Many of the country’s most famous ancient artefacts are found in Tigray. The region has been embroiled in war since November 2020. Fighting between forces allied to Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and Tigrayan troops has led to the deaths of thousands of people and displaced millions. It has also caused…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ How vulnerable is the University of Cape Town to destructive wildfires?
~ New forms of urban planning are emerging in Africa
~ Ukraine: Nato and the US aim to destroy the Russian military – it looks as if they may have the means to do it
~ Raphael: it's time we stopped dismissing Italy's great painter as style over substance
~ Israel: supreme court's double standard on liability is unfair to Palestinians
~ Six misunderstood concepts about diversity in the workplace and why they matter
~ US supreme court poised to overturn abortion law: what the leaked opinion says and what happens next
~ Local elections: survey gives Labour huge lead in London ahead of vote
~ How Vietnamese 'Putinistas' are spreading disinformation about Ukrainians
~ View from The Hill: The interest rate rise is a political wild card
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter
© 2022 Tolerance.ca® Inc. All reproduction rights reserved.

All information reproduced on the Web pages of www.tolerance.ca (including articles, images, photographs, and logos) is protected by intellectual property rights owned by Tolerance.ca® Inc. or, in certain cases, by its author. Any reproduction of the information for use other than personal use is prohibited. In particular, any alteration, widespread distribution, translation, sale, commercial exploitation or reutilization of the contents of the Web site, without the prior written permission of Tolerance.ca® Inc., is strictly forbidden. For information, please contact info@tolerance.ca

Tolerance.ca® Inc. is not responsible for external links nor for the contents of the advertisements appearing on Tolerance.ca®. Ads companies may use information about your visits to this web site in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you.
RSS