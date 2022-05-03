Tolerance.ca
Israel: supreme court's double standard on liability is unfair to Palestinians

By Haim Abraham, Lecturer in Law Faculty of Laws, UCL
One of the most basic and intuitive features that are expected of any legal system is to treat similar cases in a similar way. Sadly, when it comes to the law of negligence, Israel is not consistent in its treatment of Palestinians and other (often Jewish) citizens.

In the recent case of Plonim v The Palestinian Authority that was handed down by the Supreme Court of Israel – its highest court – this liability gap was further widened. The court ordered the Palestinian Authority to compensate…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


