Human Rights Observatory

INDIA: Authorities Should Stop Targeting, Prosecuting Journalists and Online Critics

By Amnesty International
JOINT PRESS RELEASE Indian authorities are increasingly targeting journalists and online critics for their criticism of government policies and practices, including by prosecuting them under counterterrorism and sedition laws, ten human rights organizations said today on World Press Freedom Day. The Indian authorities should respect the right to freedom of expression and release any journalists […] The post INDIA: Authorities Should Stop Targeting, Prosecuting Journalists and Online Critics appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


