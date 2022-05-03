Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Why teal independents are seeking Liberal voters and spooking Liberal MPs

By Amy Nethery, Senior Lecturer in Politics and Policy Studies, Deakin University
One of the Morrison government’s biggest challenges in this election campaign is the rise of the “teals”, a group of 22 independents who have received funding from Climate 200.

Running on platforms of science-backed climate action, integrity reform and real progress on gender equality, they are challenging Liberal MPs in urban electorates traditionally considered Liberal party heartland.

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg, who is facing a serious threat from medical doctor Monique Ryan in the inner-Melbourne seat of Kooyong, has repeatedly used the term “fake”…The Conversation


