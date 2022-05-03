Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Facebook, YouTube, games & Grindr: what we know about online ads in the federal election

By Daniel Angus, Professor of Digital Communication, Queensland University of Technology
Axel Bruns, Professor, Creative Industries, Queensland University of Technology
Ehsan Dehghan, Lecturer, Queensland University of Technology
We’re halfway through the federal election campaign, and by now you’ve probably seen a significant amount of political advertising – much of it online.

Online political advertising is more pervasive than its analogue predecessors, it can cost less (per individual ad), be deployed more rapidly, and can be micro-targeted towards specific audiences. The targeting can be aimed at protected social categoriesThe Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


