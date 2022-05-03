Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Human Rights Observatory

Central African Republic: Abuses by Russia-Linked Forces

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A UN peacekeeper alongside a member of Russian security forces and a member of Central African President Faustin-Archange Touadéra’s presidential guard in Bangui, December 27, 2020. © 2020 Alexis Huguet/AFP (Nairobi) – Forces in the Central African Republic, whom witnesses identified as Russian, appear to have summarily executed, tortured, and beaten civilians since 2019, Human Rights Watch said today. National authorities, the country’s Special Criminal Court (SCC), or the International Criminal Court (ICC), should investigate these incidents as well as other credible…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


