Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Low Income Puts Older People’s Rights at Risk

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Zenobia Ansualve, 88, eats lunch at her home in Caracas, Venezuela, August 2021. Ansualve lives alone on US$20 a month and relies on a friend to help buy her groceries and cook meals. © 2021 AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos The United Nations Open-ended Working Group on Ageing (OEWG) held its annual meeting on older people’s rights in April. During the meeting, the group highlighted how low income in older age can limit older people’s enjoyment of their rights, including the rights to food, health, and to live independently, and be included in the community. For example,…


© Human Rights Watch -


