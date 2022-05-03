Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Mexico: Address Persistent Violence Against Journalists

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Journalists from Veracruz commemorate their killed colleagues and demand an end to violence against journalists during a nationwide demonstration, at the Zócalo of Veracruz, Mexico, on 25 January 2022. © 2022 Felix Marquez/picture-alliance/dpa/AP Images. (Washington DC) – Escalating violence against journalists in Mexico is seriously undermining press freedom, Human Rights Watch said today, on World Press Freedom Day. President Andrés Manuel López Obrador should take urgent steps to strengthen the federal government protection mechanism, stop official harassment…


