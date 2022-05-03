Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

India: Media Freedom Under Threat

By Human Rights Watch
(New York) – Indian authorities are increasingly targeting journalists and online critics for their criticism of government policies and practices, including by prosecuting them under counterterrorism and sedition laws, ten human rights organizations said today on World Press Freedom Day. The Indian authorities should respect the right to freedom of expression and release any journalists…


© Human Rights Watch -


