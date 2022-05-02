Kindergarten educators with children at home struggled during the pandemic — mental health supports are needed
By Natalie Spadafora, Post-doctoral fellow, Offord Centre for Child Studies, McMaster University
Magdalena Janus, Professor, Department of Psychiatry and Behavioural Neurosciences, McMaster University
Kindergarten educators who taught from home during COVID-19 and who were primarily responsible for their own children self-reported poorer mental health than those without these responsibilities.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Monday, May 2nd 2022