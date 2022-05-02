Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How to boost your attention and ability to function with meditation, exercise and sleep

By Colin McCormick, PhD Student in Cognitive Science, Dalhousie University
Share this article
Research highlights the importance of daily meditation, exercise and sleep for improving executive functioning, a component of attention that helps people focus.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Brazilian artists campaign to mobilize youth to vote in upcoming elections
~ Why children learn how to say 'spoon' before 'sky'
~ 7 principles to guide a national dental care program in Canada
~ Disruptive kindergartners are likely to be bullied later in elementary school
~ Why Doug Ford will once again win the Ontario election
~ El Salvador: Evidence of Serious Abuse in State of Emergency
~ Fed hopes for ‘soft landing’ for the US economy, but history suggests it won’t be able to prevent a recession
~ The photographer who fought the Sicilian Mafia for five decades
~ Satellites over the Amazon capture the choking of the ‘house of God’ by the Belo Monte Dam – they can help find solutions, too
~ What do tornadoes look like on the inside?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter