Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

7 principles to guide a national dental care program in Canada

By Sonica Singhal, Assistant Professor, Faculty of Dentistry, University of Toronto
Carlos Quiñonez, Vice Dean and Director of Dentistry, Schulich School of Medicine & Dentistry, Western University
Share this article
A national dental care program is welcome news, but raises several ‘billion-dollar’ questions about how the program will work and what will be covered. Here are seven principles to guide decisions.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Brazilian artists campaign to mobilize youth to vote in upcoming elections
~ Why children learn how to say 'spoon' before 'sky'
~ How to boost your attention and ability to function with meditation, exercise and sleep
~ Disruptive kindergartners are likely to be bullied later in elementary school
~ Why Doug Ford will once again win the Ontario election
~ El Salvador: Evidence of Serious Abuse in State of Emergency
~ Fed hopes for ‘soft landing’ for the US economy, but history suggests it won’t be able to prevent a recession
~ The photographer who fought the Sicilian Mafia for five decades
~ Satellites over the Amazon capture the choking of the ‘house of God’ by the Belo Monte Dam – they can help find solutions, too
~ What do tornadoes look like on the inside?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter