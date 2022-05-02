Satellites over the Amazon capture the choking of the ‘house of God’ by the Belo Monte Dam – they can help find solutions, too
By Pritam Das, Graduate Research Assistant, University of Washington
Faisal Hossain, Professor of Hydrology, University of Washington
Hörður Bragi Helgason, Graduate Research Assistant, University of Washington
Shahzaib Khan, Graduate Research Assistant in Computational Hydrology, University of Washington
When Indigenous peoples lose their river flow to dams, satellite programs like Landsat can help them fight for their resources.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Monday, May 2nd 2022