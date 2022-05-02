Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Satellites over the Amazon capture the choking of the ‘house of God’ by the Belo Monte Dam – they can help find solutions, too

By Pritam Das, Graduate Research Assistant, University of Washington
Faisal Hossain, Professor of Hydrology, University of Washington
Hörður Bragi Helgason, Graduate Research Assistant, University of Washington
Shahzaib Khan, Graduate Research Assistant in Computational Hydrology, University of Washington
Share this article
When Indigenous peoples lose their river flow to dams, satellite programs like Landsat can help them fight for their resources.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Fed hopes for ‘soft landing’ for the US economy, but history suggests it won’t be able to prevent a recession
~ The photographer who fought the Sicilian Mafia for five decades
~ What do tornadoes look like on the inside?
~ Disappearing playgrounds in Dhaka: Where will the children play?
~ What to do in a dog attack – and why they hate posties so much
~ Here comes the pandemic fiction: murder, disease and life after death in Steve Toltz's Here Goes Nothing
~ Ukraine: Russian Forces Fired On Civilian Vehicles
~ Older People No Longer Invisible Casualties of War in Ukraine
~ ACCC says consumers need more choices about what online marketplaces are doing with their data
~ Labor's lead steady in Newspoll and gains in Resolve; how the polls moved during past campaigns
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter