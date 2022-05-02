Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Ukraine: Russian Forces Fired On Civilian Vehicles

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Maksym Maksymenko’s shot-up car in Hostomel, Ukraine. Russian forces opened fire on the vehicle on February 28, 2022 while Maksym was trying to evacuate with his mother, mother-in-law, wife, and their toddler son. Maksym and his wife were wounded, his mother died. © April 2022 Richard Weir/Human Rights Watch (Kyiv) – Russian forces have fired on civilian vehicles in three separate incidents in Ukraine’s Kyiv and Chernihiv regions, killing six civilians and wounding three, Human Rights Watch said today. In one case, they pulled a man from a van and summarily executed…


