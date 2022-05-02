Tolerance.ca
Older People No Longer Invisible Casualties of War in Ukraine

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image An older woman is evacuated from a hospice in Chasiv Yar city, Donetsk district, Ukraine, April 18, 2022. © 2022 AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris The impact of war on older people has never been more visible than in the conflict in Ukraine. Images of older people unable to reach the safety of basements, being carried over makeshift bridges or walking through body-strewn streets haunt our screens. Some have been unable to flee. Others have decided not to leave their lifelong homes. As fighting intensifies in Donbas, evacuation from there becomes more difficult and living…


