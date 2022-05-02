People attending GPs aren't getting all the preventive health care they need. Here's what could help
By Oliver Frank, Senior Research Fellow, Discipline of General Practice, and Specialist General Practitioner, University of Adelaide
When you go to your usual GP, you probably sit down, tell her your health-care needs or problems, and she advises and discusses with you how you can address them.
But there’s one important aspect missing in many visits to the GP: what you can do to prevent ill health in the future.
Preventive care includes advice, such as to stop smoking or about forthcoming perimenopause; physical examination such as measuring blood pressure, waist circumference or eyesight; tests for high cholesterol or screening mammography (breast X-ray); and treatments such as vaccinations.
…
- Sunday, May 1st 2022