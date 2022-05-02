Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Polls show a jump in the Greens vote – but its real path to power lies in reconciling with Labor

By Kate Crowley, Adjunct Associate Professor, Public and Environmental Policy, University of Tasmania
A major poll published yesterday suggests the Greens are set to grow as a political force at this month’s election, showing its primary vote has risen markedly from 10% in 2019 to a current high of 15%.

Recent surveys show large…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


