Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Community healthcare workers were left feeling isolated and under-appreciated during the pandemic

By Eleanor Holroyd, Associate Dean International & Engagement, Auckland University of Technology
Antje Deckert, Associate professor, Auckland University of Technology
Edmond Samuel Fehoko, Heath Research Council Pacific Postdoctoral Fellow, University of Auckland
Laumua Tunufai, Lecturer, Auckland University of Technology
Megan Laws, Fellow, London School of Economics and Political Science
Nayananta Appleton, Senior lecturer, Te Herenga Waka — Victoria University of Wellington
Nelly Martin-Anatias, Research fellow of School of Social Sciences & Public Policy, Auckland University of Technology (AUT), Auckland University of Technology
Nicholas J. Long, Associate Professor of Anthropology, London School of Economics and Political Science
Rogena Sterling, Research Officer/Kairangahau, University of Waikato
Sharyn Graham Davies, Associate Professor of Social Sciences, Monash University
Susanna Trnka, Professor, University of Auckland
Community healthcare workers say the price they paid to care for vulnerable patients during the pandemic has been largely ignored. It’s time to recognise their work at the front line.The Conversation


© The Conversation -


