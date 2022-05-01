Tolerance.ca
When it comes to food prices, the Canadian government's hands are tied

By Michael von Massow, Associate Professor, Food Economics, University of Guelph
The rhetoric around inflation and increasing food prices has become a point of emphasis for politicians, particularly for those in opposition to the incumbent government.

Even pundits and non-profit organizations are pressuring the government into taking specific actions on food prices. This begs the question: Should governments…The Conversation


