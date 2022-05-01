Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

A Tribute to “Mary” on Workers’ Day

By Amnesty International
“I am a woman working as a domestic worker. I am non-Lebanese and I have no legal papers [a residence permit], if I report to the police, they will arrest me.”[1] This was the answer that “Mary”, an Ethiopian domestic worker, gave me when I asked her if she would consider filing a complaint against […] The post A Tribute to “Mary” on Workers’ Day appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


© Amnesty International -


